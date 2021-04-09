An early-April snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, with up to 20 centimetres of snow expected between Hope and Merritt.

Environment Canada said heavy snow should begin around mid-morning and continue into Friday evening before tapering off to flurries.

Between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected.

Winter tires are still required on most B.C. highways until April 30. The deadline was extended from March 31 two years ago on select highways, including the Coquihalla.

The mountain pass is no stranger to snow in the spring and was shut for several hours overnight earlier this week after a number of vehicles spun out and blocked the road.

However, brighter and warmer spring weather is around the corner for B.C.'s South Coast. Forecasts from Environment Canada show sunny weather through the beginning of next week, with highs of 16 C by Thursday.