Snowfall warning issued for the Coquihalla Highway, with up to 25 cm expected

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway with up to 25 centimetres in the forecast.

Environment Canada said 10 to 15 centimetres of snow has already fallen over the mountain pass between Hope and Merritt, B.C. Another 10 to 15 centimetres is expected by Friday evening.

There should be fewer travellers on the highway, regardless of the weather, as British Columbians are being asked to avoid all non-essential travel to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry warned against tourism and other unneccessary travel within B.C. to protect small communities, which are particularly vulnerable to outbreaks because they have fewer health resources.

Health Minister Adrian Dix echoed the advice, asking the public to resist the urge to hunker down in vacation homes.

"This is not the time to travel," Dix said.

However, the Coquihalla, part of Highway 5, is still being used by essential workers like truckers, transporting critical goods between the Lower Mainland and the Interior. Those drivers are reminded to slow down and drive for the conditions for safety.

Winter tire regulations remain in place until April 30 on many B.C. highways to account for early spring snowfall.