Coquihalla Highway open after closing in both directions for 3 hours

Traffic on the Coquihalla Highway is moving again in both directions after coming to a standstill Sunday morning.

According to Drive BC, winter weather conditions and a vehicle incident stopped traffic along a 109-kilometre stretch of the highway between Hope and Merritt for approximately three hours.

Travellers were asked to use Highway 1 and Highway 3 as alternative routes while Highway 5 was closed.

Drivers on the Coquihalla Highway should expect delays throughout the day, and drive according to weather conditions, says Drive BC.

Stuck on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquihalla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquihalla</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/RGatzka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RGatzka</a> trying to get <a href="https://twitter.com/USW_District_3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USW_District_3</a> conference <a href="https://t.co/6CtWuAi1jB">pic.twitter.com/6CtWuAi1jB</a> —@jessieuppal

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning. Heavy flurries are expected to dump 10-20 centimetres of snow throughout the day.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.