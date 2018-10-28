Skip to Main Content
Coquihalla Highway open after closing in both directions for 3 hours

Highway 5 is open after it was closed in both directions for approximately 3 hours on Sunday between Hope and Merritt because of winter weather conditions and a vehicle accident.

Snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway has closed the road to traffic in both directions. (Twitter/Drive BC)

Traffic on the Coquihalla Highway is moving again in both directions after coming to a standstill Sunday morning.

According to Drive BC, winter weather conditions and a vehicle incident stopped traffic along a 109-kilometre stretch of the highway between Hope and Merritt for approximately three hours.

Travellers were asked to use Highway 1 and Highway 3 as alternative routes while Highway 5 was closed.

Drivers on the Coquihalla Highway should expect delays throughout the day, and drive according to weather conditions, says Drive BC.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning. Heavy flurries are expected to dump 10-20 centimetres of snow throughout the day.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

