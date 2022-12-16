Coquihalla Highway fully reopened 13 months after atmospheric river devastation

The Coquihalla Highway is marking a major milestone in repairs to the damage caused by last year's atmospheric river that brought widespread flooding, mudslides and washouts.

Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming says the highway's four lanes have fully reopened following the completion of temporary bridge repairs at three locations: Bottletop, Jessica and Juliet.

"This is great news for people, industry and the provincial economy as we head into another busy travel season," said Fleming. "By re-opening the Coquihalla to four lanes, we're increasing safety and reducing congestion."

The ministry says work will continue through to late 2023 to complete permanent repairs. The highway remains a construction zone and drivers can expect to see ongoing speed and traffic-pattern changes.

The Coquihalla closed to regular vehicle traffic on Nov. 14, 2021, due to heavy rain and flooding, which damaged more than 20 sites along 130 kilometres of the highway between Hope and Merritt.

Crews managed to reopen the Coquihalla to commercial vehicle traffic on Dec. 20, 2021. It reopened to all traffic on Jan. 19, 2022.