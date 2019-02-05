Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt closed for 'vehicle incident'
DriveBC advises drivers use Highway 1, or highways 3 and 5A, as alternate route
Highway 5, the Coquihalla Highway, is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to a "vehicle incident."
DriveBC, the provincial highway information service, did not immediately elaborate on the nature of the incident.
It tweeted an assessment is underway and advised drivers use Highway 1, or highways 3 and 5A, as an alternate route.
CLOSED - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy5</a> in both directions between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Merritt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Merritt</a> due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress, alternate route via <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquihalla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquihalla</a>—@DriveBC