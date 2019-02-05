Skip to Main Content
Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt closed for 'vehicle incident'
British Columbia·Breaking

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt closed for 'vehicle incident'

Highway 5 is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt. DriveBC advises drivers use Highway 1 as an alternate route.

DriveBC advises drivers use Highway 1, or highways 3 and 5A, as alternate route

CBC News ·
An estimated time for the highway to reopen is not yet available.

Highway 5, the Coquihalla Highway, is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt due to a "vehicle incident."

DriveBC, the provincial highway information service, did not immediately elaborate on the nature of the incident.

It tweeted an assessment is underway and advised drivers use Highway 1, or highways 3 and 5A, as an alternate route.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|