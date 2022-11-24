Coquihalla Highway closed due to 'active and unfolding police incident,' RCMP say

The Coquihalla Highway has been shut down in both directions for an "active and unfolding police incident," according to RCMP.

A statement Wednesday said the highway is closed between Hope and Merritt, B.C.

"A large number of policing resources from surrounding areas are being sent to the area of Juliet Bridge, just south of Merritt near the Coquihalla summit," the statement read.

"Any public in the area are asked to avoid that area, and refrain from posting any police actions online."

In an interview, RCMP Sgt. Josh Roda declined to confirm further details about the incident but said it is not believed to be connected to a kidnapping and series of shootings in Merritt, B.C., over the past week.

Drivers have been warned to expect delays for several hours. DriveBC said the detour for Hope is Highway 3 and the detour for Merritt is Highway 5A to Highway 3.

More to come.