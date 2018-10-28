Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions.

According to Drive BC, winter weather conditions and a vehicle incident have stopped traffic along a 109-kilometre stretch of the highway between Hope and Merritt.

Travellers are being asked to take Highway 1 or Highway 3 as alternative routes.

Stuck on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquihalla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquihalla</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/RGatzka?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RGatzka</a> trying to get <a href="https://twitter.com/USW_District_3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USW_District_3</a> conference <a href="https://t.co/6CtWuAi1jB">pic.twitter.com/6CtWuAi1jB</a> —@jessieuppal

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning. Heavy flurries are expected to dump 10-20 centimetres of snow throughout the day.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.