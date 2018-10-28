Skip to Main Content
Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions
Highway 5 is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt because of winter weather conditions and a vehicle accident.

Snowfall on the Coquihalla Highway has closed the road to traffic in both directions. (Twitter/Drive BC)

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions.

According to Drive BC, winter weather conditions and a vehicle incident have stopped traffic along a 109-kilometre stretch of the highway between Hope and Merritt.

Travellers are being asked to take Highway 1 or Highway 3 as alternative routes.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning. Heavy flurries are expected to dump 10-20 centimetres of snow throughout the day.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

