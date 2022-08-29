Coquihalla Highway closed after semi crash leaves 1 dead: RCMP

Police say the Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions near Merritt, B.C., after a deadly crash early Monday.

RCMP said two semi-trailers collided on the highway just south of the city.

A statement said one person has died and another was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The crash led to a large fire covering both southbound lanes of the highway.

"Due to the intense nature of the fire, it is dangerous for vehicles to pass, hence the highway closure," the statement read.

Officers with the Merritt RCMP are leading an investigation with support from the RCMP's B.C. Highway Patrol, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement officers, the B.C. Ambulance Service, and the B.C. Coroners Service.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is also aware of the crash, given the fire.

RCMP said drivers can monitor DriveBC for updates on the highway closure, "which is expected to be lengthy."

DriveBC said northbound lanes of the highway were being opened intermittently.