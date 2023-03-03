Coquihalla highway closed between Hope and Merrit due to extreme winter weather

HIghway 5 is closed in both directions between Hope and Merrit due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather, according to DriveBC.

The transportation agency says crews are working with heavy equipment to clear snow and create safe conditions.

A snowfall warning from Environment Canada is in effect for the region until this afternoon.

The weather agency expects five to 10 centimetres of snow to accumulate in the next few hours, creating difficult driving conditions due to slippery surfaces and reduced visibility.



Environment Canada says the heavy snow is the result of moist southwest flows in the wake of an outgoing frontal system.

It warns drivers to be prepared for changing road conditions and for visibility to be suddenly reduced at times.