3 injured, 1 seriously, in rollover crash on Coquihalla Highway

Three people were injured in a rollover crash on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Monday afternoon, with one of the injured being airlifted to hospital in serious condition.

The highway was closed in both directions after the crash, with the northbound lane used as a landing pad for an air ambulance. The two other injured people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Emergency crews say they were notified of the incident north of Comstock Road just before 2 p.m. PT.

Mounties say the three people injured were all occupants of a black pickup truck that rolled over on the southbound lane.

According to DriveBC, wildlife was the cause of the crash.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BritishColumbia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BritishColumbia</a>'s Wildlife currently being assigned as the reason for the Southbound [SB] delays on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy5</a>, 5KM south of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MerrittBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MerrittBC</a>.<br><br>Watch for wildlife throughout <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BritishColumbia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BritishColumbia</a> on its highways and byways. <br><br>Much much bigger than most think. <a href="https://t.co/Z89Tdya5fM">pic.twitter.com/Z89Tdya5fM</a> —@DriveBC



The highway has since fully reopened.