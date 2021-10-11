Skip to Main Content
3 injured, 1 seriously, in rollover crash on Coquihalla Highway

Three people were injured in a rollover crash on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt, B.C., on Monday afternoon, with one of the injured being airlifted to hospital in serious condition.

Hwy 5 closed in both directions Monday afternoon; wildlife believed to be cause of crash

Traffic backed up on the Coquihalla Highway on Monday. A rollover led to the complete temporary closure of the highway. One person was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. (Mike Grandia/Twitter)

The highway was closed in both directions after the crash, with the northbound lane used as a landing pad for an air ambulance. The two other injured people were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Emergency crews say they were notified of the incident north of Comstock Road just before 2 p.m. PT.

Mounties say the three people injured were all occupants of a black pickup truck that rolled over on the southbound lane.

According to DriveBC, wildlife was the cause of the crash.


 

The highway has since fully reopened.

