Coquihalla reopened but congestion expected after crash between Merritt and Kamloops
Coquihalla reopened but congestion expected after crash between Merritt and Kamloops

The Coquihalla Highway has been cleared after a multi-vehicle crash between Merritt and Kamloops, but drivers are being told to expect major delays.

Drivers told to expect major delays

The scene of the collision is one kilometre north of the 97D junction, according to DriveBC. (James Morrison-Collalto/CBC)

The Coquihalla Highway has been cleared after a multi-vehicle crash between Merritt and Kamloops, but drivers are being told to expect major delays.

The highway was briefly closed after the collision, approximately one kilometre north of the 97D junction, about 15 kilometres north of the Surrey Lake Summit, according to DriveBC. Drivers are being told to expect major delays.

Updates to current conditions are available on DriveBC.ca.

