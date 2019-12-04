Multiple incidents shut down Coquihalla Highway northbound between Hope and Merritt

The Coquihalla Highway is closed northbound between Hope and Merritt due to at least one crash Tuesday morning.

Merritt RCMP responded to several incidents northbound in the area of Coldwater and Larson Hill, according to a statement.

Cpl. Mike Halskov said "black ice may be a contributing factor."

Conditions appear clear on the highway, but temperatures are hovering around –2 C. Southbound lanes may also be backed up in the Larson Hill area as emergency vehicles respond.

Drivers are warned to expect major delays due to the closure. DriveBC said Highway 3 is the alternative route, though there is freezing rain and slippery sections on that highway between Hope and Princeton.

Another DriveBC update is expected at 9 a.m. PT.