Coquihalla closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, B.C. after mudslides

Drivers are being asked to avoid the Coquihalla highway on Sunday after two mudslides prompted a closure in both directions.

According to DriveBC, at a around 10 a.m. the highway was closed due to a rock slide between Toll Road and Skalula Crescent.

Shortly after, a mudslide just after the Great Bear Snowshed poured over the southbound lanes of the highway with rocky debris covering the road.

CLOSED <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy5</a> - Between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MerrittBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MerrittBC</a> due to a mudslide. Alternate route available via <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy3</a>. No estimated time of reopening, assessment in progress. Next update time at approximately 1:30PM PDT. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquihalla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquihalla</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/drivebc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#drivebc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/511Alberta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@511Alberta</a> <a href="https://t.co/MVP1QuZk5H">pic.twitter.com/MVP1QuZk5H</a> —@Baljitpadda3

DriveBC says the highway will be closed between Exit 202 and Exit 217, with updates on the road to come through the afternoon.

They say drivers can take Highway 3 as an alternate route while the Coquihalla remains closed.