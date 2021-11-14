Skip to Main Content
Coquihalla closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, B.C. after mudslides

Drivers are being asked to avoid the Coquihalla highway on Sunday after two mudslides prompted a closure in both directions.

DriveBC says Highway 5 to be closed between Exit 202 and Exit 217, drivers asked to take Highway 3

Vehicles are pictured lined up on the Coquihalla Highway. Highway 5 was closed in both directions after two mudslides. (DriveBC)

According to DriveBC, at a around 10 a.m. the highway was closed due to a rock slide between Toll Road and Skalula Crescent.

Shortly after, a mudslide just after the Great Bear Snowshed poured over the southbound lanes of the highway with rocky debris covering the road.

DriveBC says the highway will be closed between Exit 202 and Exit 217, with updates on the road to come through the afternoon.

They say drivers can take Highway 3 as an alternate route while the Coquihalla remains closed.

