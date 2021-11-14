Coquihalla closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt, B.C. as rain batters province

Drivers are being asked to avoid the Coquihalla highway on Sunday after two mudslides prompted a closure in both directions.

According to DriveBC, at a around 10 a.m. the highway was closed due to a rock slide between Toll Road and Skalula Crescent.

Shortly after, a mudslide just after the Great Bear Snowshed poured over the southbound lanes of the highway with rocky debris covering the road.

CLOSED <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy5</a> - Between <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MerrittBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MerrittBC</a> due to a mudslide. Alternate route available via <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy3?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy3</a>. No estimated time of reopening, assessment in progress. Next update time at approximately 1:30PM PDT. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquihalla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquihalla</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/drivebc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#drivebc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/DriveBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DriveBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/511Alberta?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@511Alberta</a> <a href="https://t.co/MVP1QuZk5H">pic.twitter.com/MVP1QuZk5H</a> —@Baljitpadda3

DriveBC says the highway will be closed between Exit 202 and Exit 217, with updates on the road to come through the afternoon.

They say drivers can take Highway 3 as an alternate route while the Coquihalla remains closed.

Other highways throughout B.C., including the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 11, were also affected by debris flows and flooding on Sunday.

REMINDER - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy1?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy1</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy5?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy5</a> - Multiple closures due to mudslides, rock debris and flooding in the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HopeBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HopeBC</a> area and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Coquihalla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Coquihalla</a>. Conditions are dynamic and crews responding as safely and as quickly as possible, please avoid any unnecessary travel. —@DriveBC

Concerns for rising river levels

As the rainfall warning from Environment Canada continues throughout Sunday for most of the southern half of the province, officials with the B.C. Rain Forecast Centre say they are closely monitoring the river levels around areas of concern like Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley and Hope.

"It's been a really wet year so far," said David Campbell, the head of the B.C. River Forecast Centre. "[This rainfall] is looking a little bit more significant and I think that snow pack is part of the reason for that."

Hwy 1 eastbound near Hope, bc <a href="https://twitter.com/GlobalBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlobalBC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CTVVancouver?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CTVVancouver</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/MMadryga?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MMadryga</a> <a href="https://t.co/LdZ6tHnzQa">pic.twitter.com/LdZ6tHnzQa</a> —@melj_19

According to meteorologists, this weekend's atmospheric rainfall is also expected to increase freezing levels on areas of higher elevation, which means rain is expected on mountain passes where snow has already fallen.

"In the mountains, temperatures are pushing five to seven degrees right now, so we're seeing some of that snow that's come down to melt and that just adds more water to the rivers and runoff," Campbell told CBC News.

He said they are keeping a very close watch around the Englishman River on Vancouver Island.

"We have issued a flood watch for there," he said. "We are continuing to monitor so we are providing updates on the forecast on our website."