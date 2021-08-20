Cooler weather brings reprieve for firefighters but Vancouver Island wildfire worries residents

While B.C. wildfire crews try to make gains with cooler temperatures settling in, residents are being told to remain vigilant, as new fires continue to start across the province.

About 250 wildfires are currently burning in B.C., and as of Thursday evening, 2021's wildfire season was the third most destructive on record in terms of area burned.

One of the most concerning fires that has started over the last few days is the Mt. Hayes fire west of Ladysmith, B.C., on Vancouver Island, which grew by 250 per cent overnight.

The blaze is clearly visible from downtown Ladysmith, and threatens a nearby FortisBC natural gas site which had an evacuation order issued on Thursday.

"Today, the fire behaviour is less this morning than it was yesterday," said Donna MacPherson, a fire information officer with the B.C. Wildfire Service, on Friday morning.

"It's moving away from structures in the area and it's also moving southwest, which is away from Ladysmith."

MacPherson says the evacuation order for the worksite was issued by the regional district to ensure fewer people were working at the natural gas site.

The cause of the Mt. Hayes fire is yet to be determined, with MacPherson saying an "inversion" has caused the air to be more stable and hold the fire closer to the ground, aiding firefighters.

She is asking residents to be vigilant and report any new fire starts at 1-800-663-5555 or at *5555.

Rain in forecast

The Mt. Hayes fire is one of the first prominent fires to burn near B.C.'s coast, with most of the province's biggest fires still burning in the Interior.

Taylor Coleman, another information officer with the wildfire service, says rain expected to hit the eastern, southern, and northern parts of the province will free up firefighters to help out with the situation in the Interior.

"We're hoping the conditions this weekend will bring a bit of reprieve and we'll be able to directly attack those wildfires and make some good gains," she said.

Coleman says the improving wildfire situation in eastern Canada will allow firefighters there to eventually move to B.C. and help with the situation here.

This is going to help alleviate expected strain over the next few weeks as some firefighters return to university, she said.

The stabilizing situation has allowed more than 1,000 properties to be taken off evacuation order throughout the province on Friday, with evacuation alerts rescinded for nearly 200 people.

Evacuation alerts mean residents must be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice. An evacuation order means a resident should leave immediately.

Anyone placed under an evacuation order should leave the area immediately.

Evacuation centres have been set up throughout the province to assist anyone evacuating from a community under threat from a wildfire. To find the centre closest to you, visit the Emergency Management B.C. website.