Better Together B.C. has an annual contest for families and their recipes. It's aimed at reinforcing the belief that if a family cooks and eats together, it will be healthier both mentally and physically.

The contest — the Hands-on cook off — asks families to send in a video of at least two generations cooking together.

For former winners Sybelle Murphy and her family, food has always been an important part of who they are. They have been involved in the Hands-on cook off for 10 years. She said the contest helps get her children involved and excited about food preparation.

The Murphy family's simple recipes enhance nutrition and time together 3:58

"I try to bring in different aspects of learning into the kitchen. It's not just about food, though that's a big part. We bring in math. We measure, we have fractions with our tablespoons and teaspoons and cups. We do science, like ice cream in a bag," said Murphy.

Former winners talk about the importance of cooking and eating together (CBC)

The first dish they cooked together? Their grandfather's buttermilk pancake recipe.

"I grew up making them with my dad over the weekend and it's sort of a tradition we've kept going with the family," Murphy said.

"There's so much you can do with cooking ... talking about food and health, but also bringing in our culture. We're a Jewish family so we bring a lot of culture and heritage into our cooking."

The first dish the family cooked together was their grandfather's buttermilk pancake recipe. (Sydelle Murphy)

The family says almost every recipe has gone over well. But there's one standout.

"Blondies!" Jake and Shay, Murphy's children shout when asked to name their favourite.

What are blondies? Think a brownie, but vanilla.

However, the most important piece of advice Jake has for any first time cooks is: "Wash your hands then have fun."