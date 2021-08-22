Convicted child molester 'Grandpa Gary' detained for breach of prohibition order in Richmond

RCMP in Richmond, B.C., say they have arrested a man convicted of sexually assaulting two young girls on Vancouver Island for allegedly breaching a ban on being in a public place near children.

In a written statement, RCMP said its Richmond Strike Force observed a vehicle parked in the 15000 block of River Road, near No.7 Road Pier Park, on Aug. 12.

The vehicle belonged to Edward Gary Bolderson, who was sent to jail in 2018 for repeatedly molesting a young neighbour beginning when she was about six years old.

RCMP say Bolderson was remanded in custody for the breach, and the charges are still before the courts.

Bolderson, now 82, pleaded guilty to two counts of touching a child for a sexual purpose — one for abusing a young girl over a two-year period, and the second for molesting her nine-year-old friend on one occasion.

According to sentencing reasons from Port Hardy provincial court, one of the victims called Bolderson "Grandpa Gary" and described him as a father figure. She frequently visited his mobile home, where he gave her pop, snacks and pocket change, according to the judge's reasons.

Bolderson was sentenced to 18 months in jail plus time served. His sentence included three years of probation and registration as a sex offender.

He was also prohibited for five years from being within 100 metres of his victims' homes, having any contact with people younger than 16, and visiting a public park or anywhere that children are likely to be present.

The judge said Bolderson, a retired tugboat operator, seemed to have a "troubling" attitude about his crimes. The judge said his comments in court spoke "loudly and clearly to his lack of insight about why he sexually abused two young children and the amount of harm that he has caused them."

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed with is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2021-21924 or, if they prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).