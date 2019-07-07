Controversial statue of Judge Begbie removed from New Westminster courthouse square

A controversial statue of B.C.'s first chief justice, Matthew Begbie has been removed from the New Westminster provincial courthouse square.

A cheer was heard as Begbie's likeness was carefully removed by workers on Saturday.

New Westminster city council voted to remove the statue at a meeting in May.

Councillors Nadine Nakagawa and Chuck Puchmayr put forward the motion for removal, citing Begbie's role in the wrongful hanging of five Tsilhqot'in Nation Chiefs near Quesnel in 1864, and a sixth chief a year later in New Westminster.

The Chiefs were accused of murdering 14 members of a road-building crew. Begbie oversaw the trial.

"The Tsilhqot'in Chiefs, who were at war with the Colony of British Columbia, were deceived into meeting with the Colonial Government, for the purpose of peace talks," the motion said.

In 2018, on behalf of the Canadian government Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized and absolved the Indigenous leaders of any wrongdoing.

The motion said "the Judge Begbie statue is a symbol of the colonial era and this grave injustice."

As per the approved motion from council, the city will coordinate with the community, the museum and archives, and the Tsilhqot'in Nation to find an appropriate place for the statue.