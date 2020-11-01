Police look for suspect after controversial mural in Victoria is vandalized

Victoria police are looking for a suspect after a controversial mural was found vandalized with spray paint Saturday morning.

They say witnesses reported seeing a suspect arrive on a red-and-white motorcycle before spray-painting over a letter in the More Justice, More Peace mural that had recently been updated with a statement from the artists.

The artists covered the letter 'S' with black and added a message that read: "This letter has been censored by the City of Victoria influenced by the Victoria Police Department. In doing so, Victoria is contributing to the silencing of Black and Indigenous voices and experiences across this land.''

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak said in a statement on Thursday that the change is as offensive, if not more so, than the original anti-police rhetoric in the initial artwork.

A public mural in Victoria’s Bastion Square funded by the city drew criticism during the summer because of the acronym ACAB painted inside one of the letters. The 'S' has since been painted over by the artists. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

The letter 'S' in the mural had originally contained the acronym ACAB, which is commonly held to mean All Police Are Bastards or All Cops are Bad.

The city-sponsored mural became the centre of controversy earlier this year because of the acronym.

A Victoria city official is calling on everyone to respect public art.