See inside the tower controlling the chaos of Vancouver Harbour's airspace
'This is probably one of the coolest towers we have across the country,' says its supervisor
Vancouver Harbour Tower is responsible for keeping pilots and passengers moving safely through one of the busiest waterfront airspaces in North America, and at 142 metres off the ground, it's also one of the highest air traffic control centres in the world.
It's a cramped 12-sided workspace made almost entirely of glass that overlooks the harbour from atop the Granville Square office tower, formerly home to the Vancouver Sun and The Province newspapers, and for a place with such a striking resume, it's remarkably easy to miss.
In the debut entry of CBC Vancouver's new Secret Spaces series, we're giving you a rare view inside a space few people get to see.
"It is a very, very unique place," said David Weston, the tower's supervisor. "The business that we do here is awesome."
Hear more about why Weston feels his workplace is so special:
Secret Spaces is your ticket inside places you don't normally get to see. Anita Bathe and Mike Killeen take you into places that are off-limits or hidden in Metro Vancouver.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.