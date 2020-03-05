Vancouver Harbour Tower is responsible for keeping pilots and passengers moving safely through one of the busiest waterfront airspaces in North America, and at 142 metres off the ground, it's also one of the highest air traffic control centres in the world.

It's a cramped 12-sided workspace made almost entirely of glass that overlooks the harbour from atop the Granville Square office tower, formerly home to the Vancouver Sun and The Province newspapers, and for a place with such a striking resume, it's remarkably easy to miss.

In the debut entry of CBC Vancouver's new Secret Spaces series, we're giving you a rare view inside a space few people get to see.

"It is a very, very unique place," said David Weston, the tower's supervisor. "The business that we do here is awesome."

Secret Spaces is your ticket inside places you don't normally get to see. Anita Bathe and Mike Killeen take you into places that are off-limits or hidden in Metro Vancouver.