Contractor seriously injured at Trans Mountain site in Burnaby
Injury involving contract worker at Trans Mountain site happened late Tuesday, construction halted
The Canada Energy Regulator says a contractor was seriously injured Tuesday at a Trans Mountain construction site in British Columbia.
Chief executive officer Gitane De Silva said in a statement Wednesday that her thoughts are with the person who was hurt, their family, fellow workers and others affected.
She says the injury at the site in Burnaby was reported to the Canada Energy Regulator late Tuesday and its safety specialists were on site Wednesday.
De Silva said those specialists will oversee the company's investigation and conduct an assessment of risk and potential non-compliance.
No one from Trans Mountain could immediately be reached for comment.
The statement adds that all site construction has stopped, and the Indigenous advisory and monitoring committee for the project has been notified.
Oversight of occupational health and safety measures for the expansion project is a shared responsibility of the Canada Energy Regulator and provincial authorities.
"We are in communication with WorkSafeBC," said the statement from De Silva.
"Any incident is one too many. Every day, on every work site, people have the right to feel and stay safe. This sad occurrence brings home why we must always keep safety as our priority."
