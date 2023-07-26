Contamination recorded during DNA analysis days after 13-year-old's death, jury hears

WARNING: This story contains graphic detail of​ ​​​sexual violence.

Contamination was found in a batch of DNA samples recovered from the body of a 13-year-old girl during a lab analysis days after she was found dead in Burnaby Central Park.

Jacqueline Ip, a lab analyst at the RCMP Forensic Laboratory, testified at Ibrahim Ali's first-degree murder trial that she was called into the forensic lab to work on a priority case on July 21, 2017. She said she was assigned to extract DNA from four samples of skin and sperm cells.

On Wednesday, she told the jury that the number of samples doubled during the extraction process, but two samples weren't testable because there wasn't enough DNA left behind in them to perform further analysis on.

She said the batch she was testing also contained what's called a negative control, which is a tube that contains the chemicals used in the DNA extraction process, but no biological material or fluids. If extraction is functioning properly, the negative control tube won't contain any DNA.

Ip testified that as she continued on her work, the negative control tube produced a DNA profile, despite not containing any samples from the crime scene — a sign of contamination.

She said a review by acting technical operations leader Hiron Poon confirmed there was contamination.

When asked by prosecutor Colleen Smith how it was confirmed, Ip said it was over email. Smith then asked Ip what she was instructed to do next.

"It was indicated on the email correspondence that ... there's no other contamination detected within the batch and the samples and results can be released to reporting scientist," Ip told Smith.

The jury has yet to hear whether these DNA profiles were ultimately used to identify the accused.

Ip said reviews of her work indicated that she followed all standard operating procedures during her analysis.

She said she attempted DNA extraction on three more samples related to the case in 2021 on a routine basis. She was only able to complete the process on one of them, but no contamination was found.

Ali was arrested on Sept. 7, 2018 for the murder of the victim whose name is protected by a publication ban. He has pleaded not guilty.

Ibrahim Ali is pictured in an undated Facebook photo. Ali is charged with the first-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl, who was found dead in Burnaby's Central Park in July 2017. (Facebook)

In her opening statement, Crown prosecutor Isobel Keeley said the 13-year-old victim was passing through Burnaby Central Park on July 18, 2017, when she was attacked and dragged into the woods before she was sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence will connect Ali to the crime.

Cross-examination

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Kevin McCullough challenged Ip's memory, suggesting she couldn't directly recall inspecting test tubes individually and ensure standard operating procedures were followed.

Ip contended that she remembered the day specifically because she was called in to work overtime because of the case's urgency. She said she was sure she inspected materials thoroughly given her training and qualifications.

When questioning her about the contamination, McCullough asked Ip if she felt like she was under pressure to produce a result given the urgency of the file.

"I don't feel pressure," she replied. "I just process this case as I'd process all the other batches."

Ip testified that she didn't believe it was human error that caused the contamination.