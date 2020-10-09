B.C. Supreme Court rules Amanda Todd's name can be reported during upcoming trial of accused

A mandatory publication ban that exists on any case involving a victim of child pornography has been struck down in B.C. Supreme Court after a successful constitutional challenge, allowing media to report that the alleged victim in the case is Amanda Todd.

Todd is the 15-year-old Port Coquitlam girl who took her own life in 2012 after posting a video in which she used flash cards to describe how she sank into depression after being exploited online.

Dutch man Aydin Coban was charged with extortion, criminal harassment, child luring and child pornography relating to her case.

Coban was extradited from the Netherlands to Canada in December 2020 and has been in custody since.

Todd's mother said she is happy with Monday's ruling.

"As her parent, not being able to say her name has been difficult and challenging, but now we can move forward," said Carol Todd. "I can't bring Amanda back but her story can certainly make other families aware of the digital safety aspect of technology."

Had the constitutional challenge not been successful, Todd would have been largely prevented from speaking publicly about her daughter and media outlets would have been severely restricted in what they could report.

Carol Todd, left, has become an anti-bullying advocate after her daughter Amanda killed herself in 2012. (TELUS Originals)

Coban's trial is expected to start in June, Todd said.

Since her daughter's death, Todd has worked to raise awareness around bullying, cyber abuse, sextortion and mental health through the Amanda Todd Legacy Society.

The video made by Amanda Todd has been viewed millions of times and her story has been covered extensively by domestic and international media outlets.

In 2017 in an unrelated case, Coban was sentenced to 10 years and eight months in prison on charges stemming from the abuse of 34 young girls and five men.

According to the Dutch prosecution office, his victims lived in countries including the Netherlands, Australia, Norway, the U.K. and the United States.