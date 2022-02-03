Conservative MPs in B.C. have mixed reactions to O'Toole's ousting

For the third time since 2015, the Conservative Party of Canada has a new leader.

After ousting Erin O'Toole in the morning, the Conservative caucus chose Manitoba MP Candice Bergen as the party's interim leader Wednesday night.

While Conservative MPs across British Columbia have varying reactions to O'Toole's ousting, many are happy with Bergen as the interim leader.

Brad Vis, the MP for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, said he was not surprised by Wednesday's events.

"I am sad to see him go. Erin did do some really good work … but our caucus spoke and now it's time to move forward," said Vis.

Vis said some of his constituents disliked, in particular, O'Toole's changing views on certain policy issues after he became leader. He said winding up with Bergen as interim leader was "a good place to land."

"Candice was chosen because of her long standing positive record working with all parliamentarians and her years of leadership experience," said Vis.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo Conservative MP Frank Caputo said he's sad to see O'Toole go.

"As parliamentarians, we all understand what goes into being the leader of a party … it's non stop, you're on the go, and you're scrutinized at a whole different level," said Caputo.

Caputo said while divisions within the party could have contributed to O'Toole's ejection, the ousting was triggered by the 2021 election results.

"In Canadian politics, you generally don't get a second chance in an election," said Caputo.

In searching for a new leader, Caputo, who said he hopes the party will rally around Bergen in her interim role, would like to see someone who can unite it and bring in new voters.

"Somebody who will respect the fact that conservatives are a big tent party ... while we may join for different reasons, we are nevertheless united."

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas expressed his support for O'Toole.

"Whether you're in government or you're in opposition, if you're in a cabinet position, you support your leader … so that's how I voted. With my leader."

Albas said he looks forward to Bergen's leadership.

"[Bergen] knows the rules. She knows the people, and certainly I hope she will do for us what Rona Ambrose did in 2015."

"Flip-floppy"

Former Skeena Bulkley-Valley Conservative party candidate Claire Rattée said she's glad to see O'Toole replaced, stating that he came across as "flip-floppy."

"He had a tendency to change his mind on policies throughout the last election ... at the end of the day, we are still Conservatives and we do still hold certain values. If you alienate your base like that, you're not going to pull more people in."

The party's biggest challenge will be uniting the party members into cohesive groups, Rattée said and believes Bergen is capable of doing it.

"I think Candice is great. She's already shown that she can be a strong leader."