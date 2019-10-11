Conservative platform threatens transportation projects in Metro Vancouver, says mayor
Future SkyTrain extensions could be in stalled, says New Westminster mayor
The Conservative Party released its costed platform Friday and the chair of the TransLink Mayor's Council is disappointed over what that could mean for Metro Vancouver's major transit projects.
The party plans to spend $187 billion in infrastructure funding over 15 years instead of the 12 years previously promised by the Liberal government. The goal is to help balance the federal budget in five years.
"We're going to respect all existing projects that have already been signed off on. We're going to see those through," Conservative Party Leader Andrews Scheer said at a press conference in Tsawwassen, B.C., south of Vancouver on Friday.
"And we're going to put in place a responsible plan that actually gets money out the door and shovels in the ground."
At the same time, Scheer promises money will be put toward a replacement for the Massey Tunnel, which is not yet a signed-off project. New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote, chair of the TransLink Mayor's Council, is concerned there won't be money left over for TransLink priorities in cases where funding hasn't already been committed.
Two examples are the proposed Millennium Line extension to the University of British Columbia and the Expo Line extension to Langley City.
"This type of platform ultimately is going to put those projects at risk, and may delay them indefinitely," says Cote.
Now that all party platforms have been announced, Cote says Metro Vancouver will be releasing its voting guides outlining where the four major parties stand on regional transportation issues. He says the Conservative Party's position is the most disappointing.
"I think having cuts to infrastructure investment into cities is a bit short-sighted," Cote said. "We're disappointed that one of the major parties hasn't seen the value in investing in public transit in the region."
With files from Justin Mcelroy
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.