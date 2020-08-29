Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay apologizes for tweet linking Freeland with billionaire Soros
Findlay expressed 'alarm' over 2009 video of then journalist Chrystia Freeland interviewing George Soros
Conservative MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay is apologizing for "thoughtlessly" spreading material about Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland from a source she said she later discovered traffics in hateful conspiracy theories.
The Conservatives' environment critic retweeted a video of Freeland interviewing billionaire George Soros when she was a journalist with the Financial Times in 2009 and commented that their closeness should alarm every Canadian.
The edited two-minute clip shows Soros advocating for then-U.S. president Barack Obama to bring China into what the financier describes as a "new world order, a financial world order."
Soros, who is Jewish, is a frequent bogeyman of conspiracy theories from far-right figures in the U.S., his native Hungary and beyond.
In a post Saturday morning, Findlay wrote that Freeland listened carefully to Soros "like student to teacher."
Findlay deleted the retweet Saturday afternoon and apologized, saying she never meant to endorse what she called "hateful rhetoric."
"I thoughtlessly shared content from what I am now learning is a source that promotes hateful conspiracy theories. I have removed the tweets and apologize," Findlay wrote.
Earlier today, I thoughtlessly shared content from what I am now learning is a source that promotes hateful conspiracy theories. I have removed the tweets and apologize to anyone who thinks I would want to endorse hateful rhetoric.—@KerryLynneFindl
The U.S.-based Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish advocacy organization, says in a 2018 blog post that Soros "has become a lightning rod for conservative and right-wing groups who object to his funding of liberal causes."
"In far-right circles worldwide, Soros' philanthropy often is recast as fodder for outsized conspiracy theories, including claims that he masterminds specific global plots or manipulates particular events to further his goals," the ADL's post reads.
"Many of those conspiracy theories employ longstanding anti-Semitic myths, particularly the notion that rich and powerful Jews work behind the scenes, plotting to control countries and manipulate global events."
Newly minted Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.
When asked if there would be a response from Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole on MP Findlay’s now deleted tweet on Freeland, a spokesperson referred to her apology and said the office had nothing further to add. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a>—@kkirkup
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.