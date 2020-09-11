Conservation officers safely capture fruit-loving grizzly in Squamish, B.C., neighbourhood

A grizzly bear that was hanging out in a Squamish neighbourhood this week has been captured and will be released away from human homes.

Earlier Thursday, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the grizzly hasn't shown any signs of aggression as it fed on fruit trees in the Garibaldi Heights area, and asked neighbours to secure their garbage and cleared away fruit.

By 10 p.m., conservation officers had managed to capture the bear, which is a healthy adult male.

The animal will be released at a location determined by wildlife biologists.