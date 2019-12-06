Confirmed case of tuberculosis at Vancouver high school

An individual case of infectious tuberculosis has been identified at Templeton Secondary School.

Vancouver Coastal Health says most students and staff at the high school have not been exposed and there is no risk to the public.

The health authority notified all staff and students about the case on Dec. 5. It's working with the Vancouver School Board to identify those who may have been exposed to the disease for additional screening.

Anyone who has been infected will be treated with antibiotics.

People can become infected after close prolonged contact with someone who is infected, but VCH says the vast majority of individuals who are exposed do not become infected.

Tuberculosis, commonly known as TB, is a serious and deadly infectious disease that usually affects the lungs, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's website. The infection is caused by a slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis which is spread through the air.

The Centre for Disease Control says tuberculosis is the most deadly infectious disease globally.