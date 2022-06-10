Lower Mainland concrete workers' strike ends after 5 weeks

A deal was reached Thursday between the unions representing concrete workers and Rempel Bros. Concrete, ending a five-week-long strike in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

The strike, which shut down operations at 12 facilities operated by Rempel Bros. Concrete, Ocean Concrete and Allied Ready Mix on May 20, put concrete foundation projects weeks behind schedule.

The strike saw almost 300 employees off the job, and initially impacted more than 50 per cent of construction projects in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, according to a statement from the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 115.

The workers are represented by both the Teamsters and the IUOE. They include concrete plant operators, concrete mixer truck drivers and others in their ranks.

Residential and industrial projects were affected, as well as public infrastructure projects such as the Pattullo Bridge replacement and the Broadway subway project.

Workers were back on the job at 6 a.m. Friday, according to the union. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The union said major concerns in the dispute included long working hours, missed breaks, and wages. They said drivers were being asked to work 14-hour days without sufficient breaks.

The parties worked with a mediator, former chair of the Labour Relations Board Jacquie De Aguayo, to reach the agreement.

Josh Towsley, assistant business manager with IUOE Local 115, said while workers previously had to ask for breaks, workers will now be able to inform their employer when they are taking their break.

"This crew has been working really hard for a long time and I think they felt a bit burnt out and a bit under appreciated," said Towsley.

The agreement also includes wage increases of 15 per cent over the next four years, he said.

The strike involved about 160 workers at the six Lower Mainland Rempel Bros. facilities. Since those employees also work at six other concrete sites operated by Ocean Concrete and Allied Ready Mix, 134 workers at those facilities respected picket lines and refused to work during the strike.

"People are relieved that the supply of concrete is coming back online, there's no doubt ... our members are focused on getting back to work, getting the industry moving again," said Towsley.

Workers were back working at 6 a.m. Friday, according to the union.