Concrete barriers coming to Stanley Park Drive to keep cars and bikes apart
Cones will be replaced by barriers in July during the 3rd phase of the 2021 spring and summer park plan
New plans unveiled for the hotly-debated roadway bike lane through Stanley Park show concrete barriers will be installed the length of Stanley Park Drive later this summer.
A statement from the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation says changes will be rolled out in three phases and will provide safer and more accessible ways to bike, drive, walk and roll though Stanley Park.
"The plan builds on public and stakeholder feedback and user data to ensure safer access for all park users during a period when many Vancouverites are looking for ways to stay healthy outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the statement.
Phase one coming later this month calls for traffic cones to separate the bike and vehicle lanes on Stanley Park Drive, from Pipeline Road North to Second Beach.
Signs and other traffic devices will be installed to direct drivers and cyclists. The seawall is remaining open to bikes, giving cyclists the option of either route.
Phase two slated for mid-June calls for staff to evaluate the section of Park Drive from the roundabout near Lost Lagoon and Pipeline Road North.
Phase three in July is when the concrete barriers arrive to replace the traffic cones. They will be installed the length of Stanley Park Drive, with access gaps at intersections and crosswalks and for emergency and service vehicles.
The statement says work on the long-term Stanley Park mobility study continues and will incorporate feedback from this spring and summer's roll out.
In March, the park board voted to reinstate a bike-only lane along the two-lane Stanley Park Drive, reducing vehicle traffic to a single lane.
Critics have argued the decision is unfair to park businesses and people with accessibility concerns.
