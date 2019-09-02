Fans turned away at the door after PNE concert tickets resold multiple times

The PNE says dozens of concertgoers are being turned away at the door after buying tickets that have been resold multiple times.

The ticket fraud has affected up to 12 sold-out shows that are part of the Vancouver fair's summer concert series, with the Billy Idol show on Saturday turning away the most fans so far.

"What we have is what I believe to be a small number of resellers or fraudsters targeting the success of the show and unfortunately reselling those tickets multiple times at exorbitant prices," said PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance

The concert series — which is free with admission — ends Monday night with a performance by TLC at the PNE Amphitheatre at 8:30 p.m. PT.

Ballance says some tickets are being resold for more than $100 and the same tickets are being resold to multiple fans.

"People are coming and the ticket has been sold five, six, seven times that same ticket," she said. Ballance is warning concert goers to beware of any tickets they see being sold online as the barcode may have already been scanned by someone else.

She says while ticket reselling is a common issue, she's never seen it happen like this at the PNE.