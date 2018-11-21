Concerns about top officials in B.C. Legislature raised as early as January

A clearer timeline of when concerns were first raised about two key officials at the British Columbia Legislature is emerging.

On Tuesday, Clerk of the House Craig James and Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz were put on indefinite leave over what an official says is a criminal investigation.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Special Adviser Alan Mullen said he was first brought on in January, after concerns were raised by Speaker Darryl Plecas.

"I was brought in for a number of different reasons in January. There were just regular concerns about a lot of different things, including this," he said in a news conference.

Mullen said that he passed along the information he'd gathered to the RCMP and Victoria police in August. The B.C. Prosecution Service said in a statement the RCMP then contacted it in September.

This week, House leaders introduced the motion to put the men on leave, which passed unanimously.

James and Lenz were then escorted out of the building.

"The information that the speaker had, he felt it was relevant, important enough to present to the House leaders," Mullen said in the news conference.

"They looked at the information. They had their discussions. They felt it appropriate to make that motion, which they did."

The B.C. Prosecution Service said in a statement it has assigned two special prosecutors to the case "to provide legal assistance and advice" to Mounties due to the possible "size and scope" of the investigation.

Parliamentary procedure

As he left his office with personal belongings in hand on Tuesday, James told reporters he did not know what the investigation was about and would be obtaining legal counsel.

"Somebody knows something, and I think out of the fairness principle, [we] should be informed before we're placed on administrative leave exactly what it involves," he said.

But Mullen said the news had to be handled as it was because of parliamentary procedure.

"With these two appointed officers, you can't just go to them and say something or give them the heads up, because it has to be a vote on the floor. So that motion had to happen. The members had to vote on it and, then, that information be communicated to those officials," he said.

"It's an unfortunate place to be at. I think everybody is coming together to make sure that the House can perform the duties, the members can do their jobs, and this place can function."

The clerk of the house gives non-partisan advice to the Speaker and can be consulted on procedural matters, as well as maintaining a record of all the legislature's proceedings.

The sergeant-at-arms is responsible for maintaining order in the legislative chamber and other areas involved in the business of the house.