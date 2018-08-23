Concern grows for detained UBC grad after Saudi Arabia seeks death penalty for another activist

Concern is growing for a graduate of the University of British Columbia who has been detained in Saudi Arabia for 100 days, after the kingdom sought the death sentence for another women's rights activist.

Loujain al-Hathloul, 28, was arrested May 9, along with nine other prominent Saudi activists.

They were allegedly arrested for trying to destabilize Saudi Arabia with foreign funding, but have not been charged or given access to legal counsel. Some of the women have, recently, been allowed to contact their families.

According to groups including Human Rights Watch, Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor is now seeking the death penalty against five human rights activists from the kingdom's Eastern Province who are currently on trial in a terrorism court.

Among the detainees is Israa al-Ghomgham who, according to HRW, has been charged with incitement to protest and providing moral support to rioters and could be the first woman to face the death penalty for rights-related work.

"Any execution is appalling, but seeking the death penalty for activists like Israa al-Ghomgham, who are not even accused of violent behaviour, is monstrous," said Sarah Leah Whitson, Middle East director at HRW, in a statement on Wednesday.

Al-Hathloul attended the University of British Columbia between 2009 and 2013, graduating with a degree in French. (Loujain Al-Hathloul/Facebook)

Jackie Hansen, with Amesty International Canada, said the timing of the activists' arrest was of particular concern.

"It was at a time when Saudi Arabia was preparing to lift its ban on women driving, and yet, here Saudi Arabia was detaining the very women who peacefully advocated for this right to drive," she said.

At the time, Global Affairs Canada denounced the arrests, calling them "inconsistent with the Saudi government's stated commitment to create a more tolerant and open society."

Saudi-Canada relations deteriorate

Hansen said Amnesty International has grown increasingly concerned for the activists' well-being as the Saudi-Canada relationship has deteriorated.

"Saudi Arabia has now escalated the situation by continuing to detain additional women human rights defenders," she said.

"​To be honest, with every day that goes by our concern for the well-being of Loujain increases."

In early August, the kingdom arrested Samar Badawi, a prominent women's rights advocate and sister of blogger Raif Badawi, who has been jailed since 2012 for his criticism of the regime.

Very alarmed to learn that Samar Badawi, Raif Badawi’s sister, has been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia. Canada stands together with the Badawi family in this difficult time, and we continue to strongly call for the release of both Raif and Samar Badawi. —@cafreeland

After Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland criticized the additional arrests in a tweet, Saudi Arabia responded by expelling the Canadian ambassador, selling off Canadian assets and ordering Saudi students to leave Canada by the end of the summer.

​Hansen said that while Amnesty International was pleased to see Canada taking a firm stance, it has been "disheartening" that other states have not since spoken up publicly.

"We're not talking about things that are controversial. We are talking about basic fundamental human rights," she said.

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Canada did not immediately respond to CBC's request for comment.

With files from the Associated Press

