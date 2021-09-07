Computer glitch led to false reports about earthquake in B.C., says seismologist

A government seismologist says a magnitude 6.5 earthquake reported in British Columbia on Monday never happened.

Alison Bird of Natural Resources Canada says a computer glitch led to the erroneous report from the United States Geological Survey.

She says there was no earthquake 165 kilometres southeast of Kitimat on Monday afternoon.

Can't see anything significant on nearby <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kitimat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kitimat</a> live seismograph for those of you who also get auto earthquake alerts from apps/emails ect and also freaked out. Looks like false alarm/technical error (!)<a href="https://t.co/0LppMRGBVy">https://t.co/0LppMRGBVy</a> —@JWagstaffe

Bird says the automated system isn't perfect at processing data.

She says it's possible that two small quakes at different locations were detected as one event.

Posts about the false alarm on the American agency's website have been deleted.