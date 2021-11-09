Complaints about lack of food, neglect in small B.C. care home lead to licence suspension for nurse

The nurse behind a now-shuttered Vancouver Island care home that was the subject of numerous complaints about issues including neglect, emotional abuse and insufficient food has had his licence suspended for 18 months.

Jaime Looten has also agreed that for the next five years he will not work in any position where he is the nurse in charge or the sole nurse on duty, among other restrictions, according to a public notice from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives .

Looten is the former operator of Arbour Cottage in Ladysmith, a five-bed facility that advertised long-term and respite care for elderly and disabled patients.

The college says Looten signed a consent agreement in response to complaints that included not providing necessary medical intervention for two residents who ended up in hospital, not making sure there was enough food on hand, not ensuring staff CPR training was up to date and not following COVID-19 protocols.

Looten officially surrendered Arbour Cottage's licence on Dec. 31, 2020, following an earlier suspension by Island Health.

Inspection reports from the health authority show a long list of concerns leading up to the closure of Arbour Cottage.

The final inspection report from Nov. 7, 2020 noted that "through the investigation process, Licensing observed the licensee [Looten] had not operated the community care facility in a manner that promoted the health, safety and dignity of persons in care. Specifically, the licensee had not demonstrated the skills necessary to carry out the duties assigned."

It goes on to say that Looten "had not ensured that persons in care were not subjected to neglect," noting that residents hadn't been changed during the night shift and a person who'd recently had hip surgery hadn't had their staples removed in a timely manner.

Previous investigation reports showed evidence of emotional abuse — specifically, staff raising their voices at residents — as well as criminal record checks and immunization records for employees that weren't kept up to date.

In June 2020 , inspectors noted that people weren't being screened for COVID-19 before entering the home, and physical distancing rules weren't followed.

As a result of his consent agreement with the college, for the next five years Looten will not be permitted to work overtime or do anything but day shifts.