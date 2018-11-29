Compass wristbands available beginning Dec. 3

Wearable transit passes will be available for sale in Metro Vancouver starting Monday, Dec. 3.

TransLink says the wristbands will work the same as a Compass Card — the reloadable fare card used across the region's transit network.

Wristbands can be used to tap in and out when travelling on transit, and cost the same amount as a Compass Card ($6). They can be reloaded online just like a regular Compass Card.

However, there are only a limited quantity of wristbands available.

On Monday, TransLink will have 1,000 blue adult wristbands, and 1,000 orange wristbands priced lower for seniors, youth, children and HandyCard holders. If there is more interest, the company says it will order more for early next year.

The wristbands will be available at the Compass Customer Service Centre at Stadium-Chinatown Station and the West Coast Express Office in Waterfront Station while supplies last.