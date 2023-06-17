Flash sale: Long lines for release of limited edition DC superhero Compass cards

Fans of comic books and public transit gathered at a Vancouver SkyTrain station Friday to get their hands on limited edition Compass cards featuring images of DC Comics superheroes.

The cards, which can be used on transit across Metro Vancouver, feature images of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash and will be sold as part of a $39.99 bundle that also includes a poster, lanyard and a protective card holder.

TransLink, the region's transit authority, is releasing 1,000 of the bundles.

More than 100 people lined up outside the Compass Card office by Stadium-Chinatown station on Beatty Street for a chance to buy the limited-edition cards.

The first person in line arrived at around 8 a.m. ahead of the sale, which began at 3 p.m.

Customers can purchase a maximum of four bundles per transaction. Bundles will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

TransLink customers waited in line for a chance to a buy a new superhero-themed Compass card bundle. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn "joined forces" with Warner Bros. in a way that he described as "mutually beneficial."

"We see it as a great opportunity to continue to get riders back on the system, engage with our riders, engage with kids, the DC Comics fans in a fun way," Quinn said at a news conference on Friday.

It's not the first time transit users have lined up for Compass cards.

Late last year, TransLink quickly sold out of Compass cards shaped like a miniature model SkyTrain.

In 2019, TransLink saw long queues for the release of the mini Compass card. TransLink's wearable wristbands, which work the same as a Compass card, sold out within hours when they first went on sale in 2018.