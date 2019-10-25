Soon, your Compass Card could be used to pay for more than just transit.

Starting Friday, a select group of users will be able to use their cards to unlock vehicles with Modo and Evo car-share services, as well as Mobi bike share, TransLink said.

It's part of a pilot program being run in partnership with 14 Vancouver-based employers. It's not yet open to the public.

TransLink will survey the participants when the program ends in May 2020, and will use that information to see if the system would work on a wider scale.

"These individual trips will now all be possible with one easy and seamless payment method," said Translink CEO Kevin Desmond in a statement.

"I'm very much looking forward to the results of this pilot and how it will guide our next generation of travel tools."