Comox woman assaulted by 4 male teens

Comox Valley RCMP say a woman reported being assaulted by four teenage males while walking on a local trail Tuesday morning.

The alleged attack happened at around 8:30 a.m. PT on a trail that runs between Valley View Drive and Valley View Elementary School.

The victim described her attackers as:

Suspect 1 - wearing baggy blue jeans and Vans shoes.

Suspect 2 - long blond hair with black and white checkered shoes.

Suspect 3 - wearing brown pants.

Suspect 4 - wearing white shoes and black and white pants.

Police say the assault happened at a time of day that was busy, especially around the school.

"We are hoping that someone saw what happened or even saw a group of teenagers matching the description provided by the victim. said Const. Monika Terragni,

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2018-7385. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.