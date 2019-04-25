Skip to Main Content
Comox woman assaulted by 4 male teens
Comox woman assaulted by 4 male teens

Comox Valley RCMP say a woman reported being assaulted by four teenage males while walking on a local trail Tuesday morning.

Police say she was walking on a popular trail Tuesday morning at the time of the alleged attack

The Comox RCMP detachment. Police are looking for four teenage males in connection with an assault on a woman. (Google Street View)

The alleged attack happened at around 8:30 a.m. PT on a trail that runs between Valley View Drive and Valley View Elementary School. 

The victim described her attackers as:

  • Suspect 1 - wearing baggy blue jeans and Vans shoes.
  • Suspect 2 -  long blond hair with black and white checkered shoes.
  • Suspect 3 - wearing brown pants.
  • Suspect 4 - wearing white shoes and black and white pants. 

Police say the assault happened at a time of day that was busy, especially around the school. 

"We are hoping that someone saw what happened or even saw a group of teenagers matching the description provided by the victim. said Const. Monika Terragni, 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2018-7385. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

