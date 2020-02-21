Comox Valley's only safe injection site forced to close

After three years, the Comox Valley's only overdose prevention site will close at the end of March.

Ashley Hancock, acting manager of the site at Aids Vancouver Island [AVI] in Courtenay B.C., said Island Health has decided not to renew the contract to operate. The site will cease its witnessed injection services on March 31.

It will also be forced to close its harm reduction drop-in space, which offers overdose education and referrals.

"It was a disappointment," said Hancock. "Right now we're just really concerned about the welfare of our clients who access the service because we're unclear if witnessed injection services will be made available through Island Health in the Comox Valley."

'Not being used to minimum expectations'

A statement from Island Health says the site was "not being used to minimum expectations ... given the rate of overdose fatalities in the Comox Valley," and that "the vast majority of people using substances [in the region] are doing so in private residences."

Island Health said data from 2019 showed the site operated at 22 per cent capacity, the lowest figure among all sites within Island Health, adding that it's decided to "seek a service model that better meets the needs of all those at highest risk."

Katrina Jensen, executive director of the Aids Vancouver Island chapter, says the site sees an average of 29 people per week.

"Just a couple weeks ago we had 47 people visit the site during the week," she said, noting the site has doubled in clients, and has revived nearly 50 patients, since it opened in 2017.

A release from AVI says its number of overdose revivals is on par with nearby communities, including Port Alberni and Campbell River, despite there being fewer visits overall to the Courtenay site.

Jensen is concerned because she doesn't know where these clients will go, and many of them are upset about the closure. "We haven't received any communication [from Island Health] about what services may be available to people at the end of March," she said.

'Services are important for the community'

Hancock said her message is that "witness injection services are really important for our community."

"Not only do they prevent death and save lives, but they are a way for people to connect with other substance use supports, [and] resources for housing and income," she explained.

She said in light of the closure, she's been helping clients connect with Island Health's mental health and substance use services.

Jensen added that staff have been developing individual safety plans for users, in hopes that they won't start using alone.

The statement from Island Health says it will provide overdose prevention services in the valley, "defining options for broader access" to treatment, though it doesn't say how it will do this.