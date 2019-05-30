Skip to Main Content
Comox Valley RCMP release sketch of suspect a year after sexual assault reported
It's been just over a year since a 34-year-old woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man in a Courtenay park.

Comox Valley RCMP have released a sketch of a man they say is a suspect in a sexual assault investigation. (Comox Valley RCMP)

Police in the Comox Valley hope releasing the sketch of a suspect will bring in new tips more than a year after a women reported being sexually assaulted in a park.

The 34-year-old woman was walking in Courtenay's Sandwick Park at about 7:30 p.m. on April 11, 2018.

She told police she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man and was then forced into a forested area where she was sexually assaulted.

More than a year after the investigation began, RCMP have released a sketch of the suspect with the hope someone in the community will recognize the man.

"This has been a very active investigation since it was reported last April" said Const. Shana MacQuarrie of the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit in a statement. 

"We are hopeful that the release of this sketch will prompt a member of the public to contact the RCMP and assist us in identifying the suspect."

The suspect is described as:

  • Caucasian. 
  • Approximately 35 to 45 years old.
  • Approximately five feet nine inches tall.
  • Light reddish coloured hair with similar coloured facial hair.
  • Wearing a black jacket and possibly dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

