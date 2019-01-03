Comox Valley residents under boil water advisory

Residents in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island are being asked to boil their drinking water, effective immediately.

Heavy rainfall has caused turbidity levels at a back-up pump station to rise above acceptable levels, according to the Comox Valley Regional District.

The district, along with Island Health, issued the warning.

Residents are being instructed to bring their drinking water to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

Areas affected by the advisory are:

City of Courtenay.

Town of Comox.

Comox Valley.

Arden.

Marsden/Camco.

The boil water advisory also applies to the Greaves Crescent and England Road areas.

This is the first boil water advisory for residents of the Comox Valley, since temporary UV treatment was installed at an existing chlorination facility in January 2018.

In a statement, the district said the new treatment is not a permanent solution, and that a new system is required to address water supply issues in the long-term.