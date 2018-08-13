Woman's body discovered along shore of Vancouver Island community

A woman's body was discovered on Vancouver Island, police said in a statement.

Comox Valley RCMP said the body was discovered along the shoreline of the Little River area north of Comox at around 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday.

Little River is a community near a ferry terminal which connects Vancouver Island to Powell River on the mainland.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the death with the help of the B.C. Coroner's Service, police said.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at (250) 338-1321.