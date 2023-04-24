Join Lien Yeung at the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards

CBC Vancouver's Lien Yeung returns as host of the city's premier food event, the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, on May 15 at the Italian Cultural Centre in Vancouver.

For 34 years, the city's top food critics have been battling it out to determine the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Award winners. From the best new restaurant, best chefs and best upscale rooms to the best sushi joints, best Middle Eastern and more, there's so many amazing eateries and talent in this city to celebrate.

Join Lien Yeung and connect with the city's restaurant community at the Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Award – an event that's sure to ignite your taste buds!

View the 2023 finalists here and for tickets and more information, go to vanmag.com.