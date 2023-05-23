CBC British Columbia launches new podcast for Indigenous History Month

Listen to The Urbariginal and subscribe now at CBC Listen , Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

To many, Rudy Kelly's dad was a great chief of the Tsimshian Nation. Everyone loved him. But did Rudy?

In the new CBC British Columbia podcast, Tsimshian author and entertainer Rudy Kelly delves into his father's legacy and finds himself on a journey of self-discovery. Kelly's father desired a different life for his youngest son: success in the white world. Torn between two worlds and turned away from his community and culture, Rudy embarks a journey to uncover who his father really was and, along the way, discover more about himself - The Urbariginal.

The Urbariginal is available now at CBC Listen, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode 1: Do the White Thing He honoured his father's wish to leave his Tsimshian family, community and culture behind to succeed in the white world, but now Rudy finds himself stuck in between two cultures and travels to his family's first home for answers.

Episode 2: Apache Passing Rudy was so good at acting white, that even his white friends forgot he was Tsimshian. He meets with a friend who he never knew was Indigenous and grapples with the idea of connecting to culture as a way to create meaningful change.

Episode 3: It Takes a Village Rudy uncovers shocking truths about his father's past and seeks answers from his parents' closest friends to understand the struggles of Indigenous peoples in the face of cultural upheaval.

Episode 4: The Old Rugged Cross Rudy struggles with the death of his father and his Christian burial because of the role the church played in attempting to suppress and eradicate Indigenous culture, and discovers how the people he is close to are learning to heal.

Episode 5: People of the Salmon Rudy returns to his father's village Lax Kw'alaams and finds himself in the middle of a community torn apart by a global industrial project that could bring with it wealth, or the destruction of the resource they are sworn to protect: the salmon.

Episode 6: The All Native Rudy brings us to the one place where he feels kinship with his people and connected to his culture: a basketball tournament where hope and victory, halibut and clam fritters, drumming and dance, help him feel truly All Native.

Behind the podcast artwork

Shawna Kiesman, who was born in Prince Rupert, BC and was raised in Victoria, BC is the First Nations artist behind the digital artwork of The Urbariginal. Among her accolades, Kiesman creates captivating artwork that expresses her own story and shares her ancestors' stories.

Resources

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience and those who are triggered by discussions in the podcast.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or online at www.hopeforwellness.ca.