Join CBC Vancouver and celebrate Metro Vancouver neighbourhoods

Calling all Metro Vancouverites!

Have you become better acquainted with your neighbourhood since keeping close-to-home these last few months? Maybe you've noticed its unique traits or characteristics that make it special.

From July 13 to August 20, we invite you to show off your 'hood and compete for the crown of Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood!

Join The Early Edition and celebrate Metro Vancouver's many distinct neighbourhoods – including yours! – with The Search for Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood: a 6-week long contest powered by your votes.

Each day, we'll highlight a different part of the Metro Vancouver region on The Early Edition and CBC Vancouver News, and watch for features on cbc.ca/bc . Then it's up to you! Jump online and click on the daily voting link to answer polls and vote for your favourite areas. One by one, neighbourhoods will be eliminated based on your votes until the final one is crowned Metro Vancouver's Best Neighbourhood!

Follow the hashtag #bestneighbourhood on social media and come back to this page Monday through Thursday to cast your daily vote!

The winning neighbourhood will be announced on The Early Edition on August 21.