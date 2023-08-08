Support local and sustainable food with Margaret Gallagher

CBC British Columbia's Margaret Gallagher will host Metro Vancouver's Feast of Fields , a celebration of B.C.'s food and its farmers, on September 10 at Stable Harvest Farm in Langley, B.C.

The FarmFolk CityFolk event is a wandering gourmet harvest festival and fundraiser that highlights the connections between farmers and chefs, field and table, and farm folks and city folks.

This year's Feast of Fields will bring together foodies from across Metro Vancouver for a Sunday afternoon of strolling across a field, listening to live music and tasting gourmet creations from some of the Lower Mainland's top chefs, bakers, food artisans, vintners, brewers, distillers and more.