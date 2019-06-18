Celebrate 10 Years of Free Outdoor Concerts all Summer

CBC Vancouver is excited to celebrate 10 years of supporting local music with the community!

Starting July 5, join us for the tenth season of Musical Nooners: CBC Vancouver's free summer-long outdoor concert series, weekdays from 12 - 1 p.m. on our Outdoor Stage and Plaza located at 700 Hamilton Street .

On opening day, July 5, make your free t-shirt at the CBC Listen Lab and enjoy a free ginger beer, while quantities last!

While the weather forecast is looking bright for summer, be sure to follow @CBCVancouver and #musicalnooners for any updates and schedule changes due to inclement weather.

Musical Nooners Lineup

Opening Day: July 5

Friday July 5 The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer with Dawn Pemberton Shawn 'The Harpoonist' Hall & Matthew 'The Axe Murderer' Rogers are widely known for their punchy electric folk-blues sound, their commanding stage presence, and their honest heartfelt performances. Add into the mix, the powerful and quirky musical stylings of local gospel-soul artist Dawn Pemberton ("The New Queen of Canadian Soul"), and you will be on the dance floor with your heart in your hands in no time. Genres: Blues, Folk, Soul, Gospel

Week Two: July 8-12

Monday July 8 Will's Jams Bring the kids, and relive your childhood days! This captivating Juno award nominee has performed more than 1500 shows and is famous for his TV series, "Will's Jams," which airs weekday mornings on CBC Kids . Genres: Children's music Tuesday July 9 Tariq Experience creative storytelling, through the power of sound. A fan of short fiction, Tariq sometimes casts his favourite author's characters, as leads in his songs. Tariq is a Juno nominated songwriter and recording artist from rural Quebec, with a music career that spans over two decades! Genres: Folk, Pop, Rock, World Wednesday July 10 Mazacote This global and inclusive band knows how to get a crowd on their feet! Inspired by Afro-Caribbean percussion and New York salsa dura, this group creates brass-heavy latin dance beats with a socially conscious message. Genres: Latin, Salsa, Afro-carribean Thursday July 11 Rare Americans Come listen to a local band that sings for characters who rarely take the straight path. Blowing up on YouTube, the Priester brothers and their bandmate Lubo share unique stories with a groove-punk vibe. Genres: Punk, Funk, Emo, Indie Friday July 12 TrailerHawk Blasting out hearty melodies through country-soaked rock n' roll, TrailerHawk digs at the roots of a rich, southern sound. Immerse yourself in the vibration of fiddles, guitars, drums, and soulful lyrics. Genres: Rock, Country, Americana

Week Three: July 15 - 19

Monday July 15 Joe Trio Formed in 1989, the members of Joe Trio are fantastic performers who engage the audience in a way few classical musicians can. This classically trained violin-cello-piano combo fearlessly combines musical styles, while also having you laughing to tears. Genres: Classical, Fusion, Jazz, Funk, Rock Tuesday July 16 The Lonesome Town Painters Known as Vancouver's traditional bluegrass standard-bearers, The Lonesome Town Painters bring high energy and passion to their performances. With their technical expertise and spirited vocals, this four person powerhouse will have you dancing all throughout the hour! Genres: Bluegrass, Folk Wednesday July 17 One Human Race Afrika Collective Discover a shared connection with this innovative African-influenced world music group. Comprised of world-travelled professionals from Vancouver, Guinea, Kenya, and Zimbabwe, OHR Afrika Collective are independent musicians who have come together to share peace, unity and oneness through music and storytelling. *In partnership with Surrey Fusion Festival Genres: World, African, Fusion Thursday July 18 The Hamiltones This Grammy Nominated Trio are modern artists, who remain respectful of their soul roots. The Hamiltones, often appearing as background vocalists for Grammy award winner Anthony Hamilton, will be commanding our stage with their smooth harmonious rhythm. *In partnership with the Vancouver Folk Music Festival Genres: Soul, R&B Friday July 19 Midnight Shine Adding Cree cultural elements to their music, Midnight Shine is anchored by eloquent lyrics, and heartfelt vocals that share a glimpse of life in the far North. This four member rock group demonstrates how strong connections to tradition, combined with authentic modern experiences, can create a jaw-dropping musical experience. *In partnership with the Vancouver Folk Music Festival Genres: Rock, Classic rock, Indigenous

Week Four: July 22 - 26

Monday July 22 Chris Ronald Come witness Canadian folk, with British roots. This Vancouver dwelling tenor has captivated audiences with his skilled vocal technique and unique abilities as a storyteller. Get lost in your summer, while being dazzled by a mixture of guitar, harmonica, ukulele, and more! Genres: Folk, Indie, Country-rock Tuesday July 23 Andrew Phelan Sad songs never sounded so mesmerizing. Multi-instrumentalist Andrew Phelan left Australia after performing and recording as a drummer for various artists. Now residing in Vancouver, this Canadian Folk Music Awards nominee will have your heart soaring. Genres: Folk, Rock, Americana Wednesday July 24 The Heels Embrace your true colours with this high-energy North-Van trio! The Heels combine messages of optimism and empowerment into their musical stylings.Their high-impact performances will help you along your journey this summer. Genres: Rock, Country, Inspirational Thursday July 25 Jim Byrnes This award-winning blues master has seen it all! He's had the honour of performing with legends such as: Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker. A Vancouver resident since the mid-70s, Jim Byrnes will have your toes tapping, and your soul on fire! Genres: Blues Friday July 26 The Fugitives This East-Van quartet has earned a reputation for a captivating show filled with infectious storytelling. The complex harmonies created by a combination of violin and banjo are deeply moving and unforgettable. Genres: Folk

Week Five: July 29 - August 2

Monday July 29 RupLoops RupLoops is an interactive, live looping performance, using vocal percussion, rhythmic rhymes and an arsenal of eclectic instruments from around the globe. With a mix of hip-hop & global sounds, this artist tunes into themes of home, identity, culture, justice, dignity and celebration. Genres: Fusion, World, Hip-Hop, Electronic Tuesday July 30 Jenny Banai & Bre McDaniel Discover soulful comfort in the dream-folk melodies that these two singer-songwriters create. Their sound is playful and detailed, while their lyrics offer a profound perspective. Ease into summer with this agile and expressive duo. Genres: Folk Wednesday July 31 The Long War The 2017 winners of CBC Music's Searchlight competition are here to leave us in awe once again! The Long War will take you on a musical road trip with their rich lyrics, melodies, and harmonies; while redefining modern Canadian folk rock. Genres: Folk, Indie, Rock Thursday August 1 Desirée Dawson White Rock's Desirée Dawson considers music to be a therapeutic and effective healer. Winner of CBC Music's Searchlight contest in 2016, this ukulele playing singer-songwriter is one of the most soothing voices in Canada. Her track "Wild Heart" will certainly make your heart melt! Genres: Indie, Soul, Folk Friday August 2 Cousin Harley This artist's distinctive guitar playing will help you feel at home in this crazy world. While Vancouver-based Paul Pigat keeps a low profile, he has shared the stage and lent his guitar mastery to many fine musicians over the years including: Jeff Beck, Jackob Dylan,and Michael Kaeshammer. Genres: Rockabilly, Folk, Country, Jazz

Week Six: August 5 - 9

Monday August 5 BC DAY (no concert) Tuesday August 6 Luke Wallace Luke Wallace is on a mission to inspire audiences into action-focused, social and environmental justice using the power of music. Drawing from folk heroes like Pete Seeger and Woodie Guthrie, Luke embodies the newest wave of engaged poets. Genres: Folk, Political Wednesday August 7 Petunia and The Vipers Petunia and The Vipers are considered to be one of Canada's best indie bands. Get a taste of country, folk, and rockabilly music, with a splash of rhymes from the past. You will be thrilled by their cutting edge yodel-rock sound. Genres: Country, Folk, Indie, Rockabilly Thursday August 8 Cannery Row Witness this humorous and highly entertaining trio bring together an impressive sphere of genres to create something truly unique. "Blending and bending" blues, latin, zydeco, jazz, country, and rock & roll, this group will have you on the dance floor before you know it! Genres: Fusion, Jazz, Blues, Country, Rock Friday August 9 Mariachi Los Dorados Experience traditional mariachi from the heart! This mixture of Canadian and Mexican talent delivers the passion, love and respect they feel for Mexico and its culture. Genres: Mariachi, Latin, World

Week Seven: August 12 - 16