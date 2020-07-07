CBC Vancouver sponsors a celebratory showcase of Indigenous Northwest Coast Art

Bill Reid, c.1976. Painting by Chris Hopkins, 2005. (Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art)

CBC Vancouver is proud to be the exclusive media sponsor of To Speak with a Golden Voice : an exhibition about the extraordinary life and legacy of Haida artist Bill Reid.

The group exhibition celebrates the milestone centennial birthday of Bill Reid (1920–1998) and includes rarely seen treasures by Reid and works from other Northwest Coast artists who honour the iconic Haida artist's lasting influence.

Bill Reid, pictured here at the CBC in 1950. (CBC)

The exhibition runs July 16, 2020 to April 11, 2021 at the Bill Reid Gallery , and is guest curated by Reid's last apprentice, Gwaai Edenshaw.

The Bill Reid Gallery is the only public gallery in Canada dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Northwest Coast Art and is nestled in the heart of downtown Vancouver.