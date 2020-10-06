CBC launches its fall 2020 slate of new and returning original programming, spanning 1300 new hours and 24 series that showcase distinct perspectives and voices Canadian audiences won't find anywhere else.

The new fall primetime schedule launches the week of October 5 on CBC TV and the free CBC Gem streaming service. Watch for the premieres of new series and returning hits over the coming weeks.



Here are some highlights:

Jared (Joel Oulette) is only 16 but feels like he is the one who must stabilize his family's life. Trickster airs Wednesdays on CBC TV and CBC Gem, beginning Oct. 7. (CBC) TRICKSTER

Unlike anything you've ever seen before, filmed in Kitimat, B.C., this unique series is created by award-winning filmmaker Michelle Latimer (RISE, Nuuca) and Tony Elliott (Orphan Black). Latimer also directed all six episodes. Wednesdays at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT), premieres October 7 on CBC TV and CBC Gem Unlike anything you've ever seen before, TRICKSTER is based on the best-selling novel Son of a Trickster by B.C. author Eden Robinson. Starring newcomer Joel Oulette and, this unique series is created by award-winning filmmaker Michelle Latimer (RISE, Nuuca) and Tony Elliott (Orphan Black). Latimer also directed all six episodes.



Oulette plays Jared, an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water, holding down an after-school job and selling ecstasy to support his partying mom, Maggie (Crystle Lightning), who self-medicates an undiagnosed mental illness, and his unemployable dad, Phil (Craig Lauzon) and his new girlfriend. But when Jared starts seeing strange things — talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters — his already chaotic life is turned upside down.

Additional cast includes Kalani Queypo (Jamestown), Anna Lambe (The Grizzlies), Joel Thomas Hynes (Little Dog), Gail Maurice (Cardinal) and Georgina Lightning (Blackstone).

A CBC original series, TRICKSTER is produced by Streel Films and Sienna Films.

Set in present-day Europe, War of the Worlds airs Wednesdays on CBC TV and streams on CBC Gem. (CBC) WAR OF THE WORLDS

When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of intelligent extraterrestrial life. The world's population waits for further contact with bated breath. They do not have to wait long. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out by a devastating attack; pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.

As aliens hunt and kill those left alive in modern day Europe, the survivors ask a burning question – who are these attackers and why are they hell-bent on our destruction? Emotional, cinematic and rooted in character, it is a unique marriage of human drama and the best science fiction.

WAR OF THE WORLDS is a story of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances - but they are more than just victims in a brutal war. For, as we will come to realize, the aliens' savage attack on earth is not arbitrary: its seeds are being sown before our very eyes.



STILL STANDING

Award-winning CBC original series STILL STANDING follows Canadian comedian Jonny Harris (Murdoch Mysteries) as he sets off across the country to discover the hidden comedy in Canada's far-flung small towns. Each week, Jonny takes a hilarious and heart-warming journey to find humour in the unlikeliest of places -- small towns on the ropes. After immersing himself in the lives of local characters and unearthing the tall tales in these tiny towns, Jonny delivers a rousing original stand-up comedy routine -- a toast, not a roast -- for the whole community.

From coast to coast to coast, STILL STANDING showcases Canada's vast beauty and highlights the country's unique and diverse characters. Viewers ride shotgun with Jonny on the ultimate cross-country road trip.

In Season 6 Jonny visits: Pelee Island, ON (season premiere); Bear River, NS; Lillooet, BC; Vittoria, ON; Woody Point, NL; Pinawa, MB; Cap Pele, NB; Botwood, NL; Turner Valley, AB; Rankin Inlet, NU





FAMILY FEUD CANADA

We asked 100 game show-loving Canadians: Name the only iconic TV show featuring 2 families competing to guess the most popular answers to fun, family-friendly survey questions, with a uniquely Canadian twist? Top answer on the board? Survey says . . . get ready for Family Feud Canada! FAMILY FEUD CANADA, hosted by Gerry Dee, is produced by Zone 3 and based on the Fremantle format. The series is filmed in Toronto.

BATTLE OF THE BLADES

The hit live-competition series BATTLE OF THE BLADES features NHL, Olympic and professional hockey players who will perform on ice with World and Olympic figure skating partners in the hopes of winning the Season 6 championship, and a $100,000 donation to the charity of their choice. This is the first time in the series' history that three female hockey players, and three male figure skaters, have been part of the competition.

Produced by Insight Productions, BATTLE OF THE BLADES launches its new season with a special two-hour premiere on Thursday, October 15 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem.

The Season 6 pairings are:

Violetta Afanasieva and Anthony Stewart

Meghan Agosta and Andrew Poje

Jennifer Botterill and Eric Radford

Jessica Campbell and Asher Hill

Meagan Duhamel and Wojtek Wolski

Carlotta Edwards and Kris Versteeg

Vanessa James and Akim Aliu

Kaitlyn Weaver and Bryan Bickell

Watch for the return of Hockey Night in Canada's Ron MacLean as host for Season 6, alongside a judging panel featuring beloved Olympic gold medallist in ice dance Scott Moir; multi-Olympic medallist in women's ice hockey, and Season 5 runner-up, Natalie Spooner; and professional skater and choreographer Elladj Baldé. Four-time Canadian and four-time World champion figure skater Kurt Browning returns to the series as the Elite Battle Expert, guiding a weekly masterclass and throwdown challenges designed to test the hockey players as they prepare to compete.

ENSLAVED

ENSLAVED is a six-part documentary series that sheds new light on 400 years of human trafficking from Africa to the New World, led by Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson. Based on a DNA test identifying his ancestral tribe, the series traces Jackson's personal journey from the U.S. to Gabon for his induction into the Benga tribe, with rare and unprecedented access to secret ceremonies and local customs.

Using new diving technology – such as advanced 3D mapping and ground-penetrating radar – to locate and examine sunken slave ships on three continents, the series reveals an entirely new perspective on the history of the transatlantic slave trade. The series also tracks the efforts of Diving With a Purpose (DWP), a collaborating organization with The National Association of Black Scuba Divers (NABS), as they search for and locate six slave ships that sank, drowning the enslaved humans aboard. Featuring the most dives ever made on sunken slave ships, Enslaved also chronicles the first positive identification of a "Freedom Ship," an American schooner that ferried African American runaways to Canada.

Each episode follows three separate story lines: the quest for a sunken slave ship, a personal journey by Samuel L. Jackson and a historical investigation led by investigative journalists Simcha Jacobovici and Afua Hirsch.

BECAUSE NEWS

BECAUSE NEWS is CBC's weekly news quiz. Airing Saturdays on CBC Radio One and coming to CBC Television as a new adaptation in Fall 2020, host Gavin Crawford and his hilarious panel of smart alecks make games out of the week's news. Panellists discuss the breaking stories we cared about, the ones we didn't - but probably should've - and the ones that just left us feeling newsy-ated. Sundays at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT) beginning October 18 on CBC TV and CBC Gem is CBC's weekly news quiz. Airing Saturdays on CBC Radio One and coming to CBC Television as a new adaptation in Fall 2020, host Gavin Crawford and his hilarious panel of smart alecks make games out of the week's news. Panellists discuss the breaking stories we cared about, the ones we didn't - but probably should've - and the ones that just left us feeling newsy-ated.

If you're fed up with your feed, we'll keep you laughing. Why? Because News.

THE SOUNDS

Mondays at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) beginning October 5 on CBC TV and CBC Gem

THE SOUNDS is a striking take on the relationship-driven thriller. Set in Pelorus Sounds, New Zealand – the sleepy settlement where nothing, including the visiting Cabbotts, is quite what it seems. Grieving wives, cheating husbands, epic embezzlement and historic crime all collide to weave a complicated web stretching through the Sounds' hidden valleys and deep waters. Created by New Zealand-based author Sarah-Kate Lynch and directed by Vancouver's Peter Stebbings (Frankie Drake Mysteries, The Disappearance), the series stars Montreal-born Rachelle Lefevre (Mary Kills People, Under the Dome) as Maggie Cabbott and New Zealand's Matt Whelan (Narcos, The Luminaries) as Tom Cabbott.